Virat Kohli stole the hearts of the fans in Chennai after he went ‘Whistle Podu’ during the second Test match between India and England. The picture of Virat Kohli whistling was shared on social media and the gesture went viral on social media. Now Chennai based franchise took to social media and shared a tweet about the same. Chennai Super Kings took to social media and posted a picture on social media with the Indian cricket captain whistling. Along with this, they a caption to go along with the snap. They also tagged the Indian Cricket Captain in the tweet. Virat Kohli Does ‘Whistle Podu’, Chennai Crowd Erupts in Ecstasy During India vs England 2nd Test 2021 (Watch Video).

“#AnbuDen clean Bold with that V-Day gesture! @imVkohli ku #WhistlePodu" read the caption of the snap. In the tweet, they also used emojis of a yellow heart and a lion. They used an emoji of a camera. Virat Kohli and men have been in a commanding position on day two of the game between India and England. India has come in to bat for the second time and has lost one wicket of Shubman Gill.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by CSK below:

As of now, we have Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara batting on the score of 25 and seven runs respectively. Virat Kohli and men are leading the match by 249 runs.

