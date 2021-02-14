After suffering a humiliating 227-run defeat in the first Test against England, Team India made a terrific bounce back in the second Test. After posting 329 runs while batting first, the Indian bowlers put up a precise show as the Three Lions got bundled out for 134 runs. Seeing the home team’s stellar performance, fans were also enthralled at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Although the spectators cheered the Indian team with great energy, Virat Kohli asked for more. The Indian captain was spotted asking the crowd to ‘Whistle Podu’, and the entire stadium erupted as soon as Kohli indulged in his act of whistling. India vs England Live Score Updates 2nd Test 2021 Day 2.

For the unversed, Whistle Podu is a colloquial expression in Tamil which means to whistle. Over the years, Indian Premier League (IPL) fans have supported Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with his gesture, and Kohli is very well aware of the fact. Following his act of whistling, the whole stadium erupted in ecstasy. He also asked the spectator to turn up their volume a few notches higher, and the crowd obliged instantly. The official Instagram page of BCCI also shared the video of the incident. Have a look!

Watch Video!!

Meanwhile, Team India are well on command in the second Test and would be raring to complete a win. With the Chennai track deteriorating with time and more than three days left in the game, the home team have enough time to bundle England out again and win the game. Notably, India are trailing 0-1 in the four-match series and can’t afford to lose any more games to make a place in the ICC World Test Championship final.

