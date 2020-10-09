Chennai Super Kings will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. We shall talk about the weather and the pitch in Dubai, but before that, let’s have a look at both teams and their performance in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far. Surprisingly the two teams have had a similar fate in this IPL 2020. What's even more astonishing is the fact that RCB is placed on number five of the points table and CSK is on number six. Royal Challengers Bangalore is placed on number five with six points. Virat Kohli's men have won three games out of five matches. Chennai Super Kings Posts a Message for Fans After 10-Run Defeat Against KKR in Dream11 IPL 2020, Promises to Comeback Stronger.

RCB lost a couple of games though. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings is on number six of the IPL 2020 points table. MS Dhoni and men have only won a couple of games so far and are facing a tough time in the tournament. Now, let's have a look at the weather and pitch report for the match. The weather at the start of the game would offer some as the climate would be around 33 degree Celcius. However, as the dusk settles the weather would go down by a degree and would remain constant. Check out the snapshot of the weather below:

CSK vs RCB Weather report (Photo Credits: Accuweather,com)

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Dubai is quite confusing and is expected to remain the same. The stadium has given us a couple of mouth-watering encounters as they ran into Super Overs. The deck will remain slow. The match will begin at 7.30 PM.

