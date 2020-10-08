Chennai Super Kings lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs and once again the Yellow Army was subjected to massive trolling. This is probably the first time in the history of IPL that CSK has been subjected to a massive amount of hatred on social media. However, post this, Chennai Super Kings posted a tweet where he promised to come back stronger in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Kolkata Knight Riders had posted a total of 167 runs. It was Rahul Tripathi who scored 81 runs from 51 balls. None of the other batsmen could make a significant contribution to the batting. Their second-highest score was 17 runs which were scored by Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins. KKR vs CSK Stat Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020: Rahul Tripathi Smashes His First Fifty of Season as Kolkata Knight Riders Register 10-Run Victory.

Now, in response, Shane Watson was blazing guns as he brought up his half-century. Faf Du Plessis made way to the pavilion on the score of 17 runs. Ambato Rayudu made 30 runs from 27 balls. Ravindra Jadeja scored 21 runs from eight balls and remained not out. However, it was Kedar Jadhav who was blamed for his slow batting as he scored seven runs from 12 balls. With this, Chennai Super Kings ended up on the losing side as they fell 10 runs short. Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Chennai Super Kings.

With this, Rahul Tripathi was the one who had been adjudged as the Man of the Match. With this, the team remains on number five of IPL 2020 points table. The team is played six games so far and have lost four games so far.

