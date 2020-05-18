Cheteshwar Pujara Gives Pep Talk to COVID-19 Positive Fan, Wishes for His Speedy Recovery (View Post)

File picture of Cheteshwar Pujara. (Photo: Getty Images)

With many major cricket activities coming to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several prominent players became more active on social media than usual in order to interact with the fans. Also, they have been urging their followers to take proper precautions and safety measures in order to not get affected. Recently, Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara took to his official Twitter account and revealed his conversation with one of his fans who have been diagnosed with the disease. The right-handed batsman wished for the speedy recovery of his fan and asked him to be positive amid the situation. Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara Involved in Hilarious Banter Over First Practise Session Post COVID-19 Lockdown.

“Just spoke to one of my fans from Ahmedabad who is affected by Covid-19. I just wish you a speedy recovery, @hardiks47826252. Be positive and take care,” wrote the veteran cricketer on the micro-blogging website. Pujara’s step of giving a pep talk to his fans is being appreciated by one and all as the comment section of his post was filled with praises. Have a look.

View Post:

Just spoke to one of my fans from Ahmedabad who is affected by Covid-19. I just wish you a speedy recovery, @hardiks47826252 . Be positive and take care 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/D0hZZbetbD — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) May 18, 2020

On several previous occasions too, the seven-ranked Test batsman has asked the citizens to stay indoors and be safe in this time of global health crisis. Over 96,000 people in India have been affected by the disease and the number keeps on increasing with each passing day.

Meanwhile, BCCI is planning to resume Indian Cricket team’s training at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after the lockdown restriction eases down. However, the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are in Mumbai currently, might remain stranded at their home as Mumbai is the most affected Indian city by coronavirus.