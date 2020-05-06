Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara Involved in Hilarious Banter Over First Practise Session Post COVID-19 Lockdown

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo Credits: Instagram/@Virat.Kohli)

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were involved in hilarious banter over the first practise session once the coronavirus lockdown period ends. The fellow Indian teammates were discussing Kohli’s spectacular take during India vs Australia 2nd Test match to dismiss Peter Handscomb at Perth in 2018. Sharing a picture of his blinder catch during the IND vs AUS 2018-19 Test series, Kohli decided to tease Pujara and said he hoped Pujara would go for the catch if presented with such an opportunity. But the latter was having none of Kohli’s prank and replied to him with confidence ‘I would go with both hands.” Virat Kohli Says 'I Love You' To Anushka Sharma on Her 32nd Birthday, Feeds Cake In This Adorable Photo! Here's Kohli's Birthday Wish For Wifey.

“First session after lockdown be like @cheteshwar_pujara I hope you will go for the ball pujji," Kohli said sharing a picture of his spectacular effort from the Test match. In the picture, Kohli can be seen taking a stunning one-handed catch at second-slip with his body in full momentum while Pujara looks on. The Indian captain tagged Pujara in the pic and teased him with the caption. But Puajar took it quite sportingly and said "Yes captain, and I shall catch it with both hands @virat.kohli.” Yograj Singh Launches Fresh Attack on MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli & Indian Selector Sarandeep Singh, Alleges Yuvraj Singh Was Betrayed.

Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara Involved in Funny Banter

Meanwhile, Kevin Pietersen also joined the conversation and heaped praised on Kohli for the catch. “You could t catch a cold in winter!” said the former England captain with a #FakeNews hashtag. Among the other cricketers. Mohammad Shami replied to the picture and called the Indian skipper a “superman.”

Kohli is currently in quarantine with his wife Anushka Sharma in a farmhouse in Delhi. The couple has been spending some quality time with each other amid the lockdown. Pujara too is with his family in his home at Saurashtra. Kohli would have been leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2020 under normal circumstances while Pujara, who is a Test specialist, would have been playing in the county cricket preparing for the next Test season. But all cricketing activities have been suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.