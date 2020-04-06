Chris Gayle Shares Unseen Clip of '40 Shades of Gayle' from his New York Birthday Party, Universe Boss Seen Partying at a Club (Watch Video)

Chris Gayle's New York Party (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, fans are not able to witness the blitzes of Universe Boss Chris Gayle. However, the dashing cricketer has other ways to entertain his fans. Recently, the 40-year old took to all his social media accounts and shared the 'unseen clips' from his visit to New York. He titled the video ‘40 Shades of Gayle Party New York’ in which he was seen enjoying a gala time in the American city. Gayle shared clips from his many parties which he enjoyed in the tour and gave fans a look at his outside life. Chris Gayle’s Workout at Home Will Motivate You to Not Go out Yet Stay Fit Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Video).

“know y’all home bored so I’m sharing never seen clips from #40ShadesOfGayle #NewYork #Party,” wrote Gayle while sharing the YouTube link of his video on Instagram. The southpaw is known for his flamboyant personalities and never fails to entertain his fans. In this time of COVID-19 lockdown, the star cricketer became even more active on social media and is frequently sharing his off-field antics with his fans. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Gayle enjoyed his New York party.

Watch Video:

Gayle hasn’t played international cricket since July 2019. However, he continues to showcase his blitzes in T20 leagues all around the world. His next assignment was scheduled to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 where he represents. However, the gala T20 tournament has been postponed owing to the global health scare and according to several reports, IPL 2020 is set to get called off.