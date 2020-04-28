Chris Gayle Slams Ramnaresh Sarwan After Exit From Jamaica Tallawahs, Calls Him ‘Snake’ and ‘Worse Than Coronavirus’ (Watch Video)

Chris Gayle and Ramnaresh Sarwan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Earlier in the month, West Indian opener Chris Gayle joined St Lucia Zouks for the 2020 Caribbean Premier League season after he was released by Jamaica Tallawahs. It is fair to say that 40-year-old was not happy with Tallawahs’ decision to not retain him and has recently launched an attack on former national side team-mate Ramnaresh Sarwan. Gayle has won the CPL title twice with the Tallawahs and the Zouks will be his third team in the league. Chris Gayle Joins St Lucia Zouks After Being Released by Jamaica Tallawahs.

On his official YouTube channel, Chris Gayle released a three-part video where he explained the things that went on behind the scenes which led to his exit from the team. The ‘universe boss’ blamed Ramnaresh Sarwan for his departure from the Tallawahs, a club where he had thought of retiring. In the attack aimed at the former West Indian, Gayle labelled Sarwan as a ‘snake’ and called him ‘worse than coronavirus’. Darren Sammy to Lead St Lucia Zouks During Upcoming CPL Season.

‘What transpired with the Tallahwahs, you had a big part to play. Sarwan, you were the one who gave a big speech at my birthday party about how far we have come. Sarwan, you are a snake. You know, you are not the most loved person in the Caribbean. You are so vindictive, you are still immature, you are back-stabbing. When are you planning to change?’ Gayle said in the video.

‘In everybody’s eyes, you acted as if you were this saint, this good person, Sarwan, you’re evil, you’re wicked, you’re poison. You let a thing like this transpire,’ Gayle added in his video. The 40-year-old rejoined Tallawah’s last season after a couple of years away from the team where he represented St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.