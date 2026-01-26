World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Teams and Squads

The inaugural World Legends Pro T20 League (WLPT20) officially commenced on 26 January 2026, bringing a star-studded line-up of retired cricket icons to Goa. The tournament, which runs until 4 February, features six franchises competing in a round-robin format at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium. With League Commissioner Michael Clarke overseeing the event, the competition aims to blend nostalgia with high-intensity T20 cricket, showcasing 90 former international and domestic stars. Where to Watch World Legends Pro T20 League Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast In India.

World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Teams and Their Captains

The league consists of six teams, each led by a high-profile captain with extensive international experience. The opening fixture saw Harbhajan Singh’s Delhi Warriors face off against Shikhar Dhawan’s Dubai Royals, setting the tone for the 18-match tournament.

The participating teams are:

Delhi Warriors: Led by Harbhajan Singh

Led by Harbhajan Singh Dubai Royals: Led by Shikhar Dhawan

Led by Shikhar Dhawan Rajasthan Lions: Led by Eoin Morgan

Led by Eoin Morgan Pune Panthers: Led by Kieron Pollard

Led by Kieron Pollard Maharashtra Tycoons: Led by Dinesh Karthik

Led by Dinesh Karthik Gurugram Thunders: Led by Thisara Perera

World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Format

The WLPT20 follows a single round-robin league stage where each team plays five matches. The top four teams on the points table will advance to the semi-finals on 3 February, with the grand finale scheduled for the following evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 10:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).