World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Teams and Squads
A comprehensive guide to the six franchises and 90 legendary cricketers competing in the inaugural World Legends Pro T20 League in Goa, featuring icons like Dinesh Karthik, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle, and Harbhajan Singh.
The inaugural World Legends Pro T20 League (WLPT20) officially commenced on 26 January 2026, bringing a star-studded line-up of retired cricket icons to Goa. The tournament, which runs until 4 February, features six franchises competing in a round-robin format at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium. With League Commissioner Michael Clarke overseeing the event, the competition aims to blend nostalgia with high-intensity T20 cricket, showcasing 90 former international and domestic stars. Where to Watch World Legends Pro T20 League Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast In India.
World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Teams and Their Captains
The league consists of six teams, each led by a high-profile captain with extensive international experience. The opening fixture saw Harbhajan Singh’s Delhi Warriors face off against Shikhar Dhawan’s Dubai Royals, setting the tone for the 18-match tournament.
The participating teams are:
- Delhi Warriors: Led by Harbhajan Singh
- Dubai Royals: Led by Shikhar Dhawan
- Rajasthan Lions: Led by Eoin Morgan
- Pune Panthers: Led by Kieron Pollard
- Maharashtra Tycoons: Led by Dinesh Karthik
- Gurugram Thunders: Led by Thisara Perera
World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Squads
Below are the confirmed squads for all participating teams:
1. Delhi Warriors
Captain: Harbhajan Singh
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Squad: Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Imran Tahir (SA), Chadwick Walton (WI), Colin Ingram (SA), Seekkuge Prasanna (SL), Isuru Udana (SL), Shahbaz Nadeem, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shreevats Goswami, Chirag Gandhi, Rahul Shukla, Diwesh Pathania, Suboth Bhati, Ravi Jangid.
2. Dubai Royals
Captain: Shikhar Dhawan
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Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Samit Patel (ENG), Fidel Edwards (WI), Danushka Gunathilaka (SL), Kirk Edwards (WI), Christopher Mpofu (ZIM), Peter Trego (ENG), Parvez Rasool, Gitansh Khera, Abhishek Raut, Monu Kumar, Amit Verma.
3. Rajasthan Lions
Captain: Eoin Morgan
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Squad: Eoin Morgan (ENG), Suresh Raina, JP Duminy (SA), Ben Cutting (AUS), Angelo Perera (SL), Callum Ferguson (AUS), Elton Chigumbura (ZIM), Naman Ojha, Bipul Sharma, Abhimanyu Mithun, Anureet Singh, Shadab Jakati, Pinal Shah, Jaykishan Kolsawala, Jesal Karia.
4. Pune Panthers
Captain: Kieron Pollard
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Squad: Kieron Pollard (WI), Shane Watson (AUS), Dwayne Bravo (WI), Martin Guptill (NZ), Upul Tharanga (SL), Robin Uthappa, Amit Mishra, Samiullah Shinwari (AFG), Kamau Leverock (BER), Faiz Fazal, Priyank Panchal, Ankit Rajpoot, Ishwar Pandey, Rahul Yadav, Asad Pathan.
5. Maharashtra Tycoons
Captain: Dinesh Karthik
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Squad: Dinesh Karthik, Chris Gayle (WI), Dale Steyn (SA), Shaun Marsh (AUS), Carlos Brathwaite (WI), Nathan Coulter-Nile (AUS), Peter Siddle (AUS), Stuart Binny, Manvinder Bisla, Siddarth Kaul, Rahul Sharma, Pawan Suyal, Praveen Gupta, Baltej Singh.
6. Gurugram Thunders
Captain: Thisara Perera
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Squad: Thisara Perera (SL), Stuart Broad (ENG), Ross Taylor (NZ), Cheteshwar Pujara, Colin de Grandhomme (NZ), S. Sreesanth, Phil Mustard (ENG), Sheldon Jackson, Rayad Emrit (WI), Jermaine Blackwood (WI), Pawan Negi, Malinda Pushpakumara (SL), Akshay Wakhare, Amitoze Singh, Saurin Thakar.
World Legends Pro T20 League 2026 Format
The WLPT20 follows a single round-robin league stage where each team plays five matches. The top four teams on the points table will advance to the semi-finals on 3 February, with the grand finale scheduled for the following evening.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 10:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).