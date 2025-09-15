In hopes of finishing second in the Caribbean Premier League 2025 (CPL) points table, Guyana Amazon Warriors took on Barbados Royals in the final league match of the season, where an all-round show, thanks to performances from Gukadesh Motie, Quentin Sampson, and Shimron Hetmyer, claimed a 64-run victory, to qualify as number two in the CPL standings. CPL 2025: Dwaine Pretorius’ Last-Ball Six Seals Playoff Spot As Guyana Amazon Warriors Stun Table-Toppers St Lucia Kings (Watch Video)

Asked to bat first, despite the fall of Ben McDermott, Guyana Amazon Warriors found a solid start with Quntin Sampson leading from the front. Sampson and Shai Hope added 51 runs for the second wicket before the wicket-keeper batter fell for 31 to Zishan Motara.

Sampson found support from veteran Shimron Hetmyer and ended up scoring a classy 36-ball 50, while adding 50 for the third wicket. Sherfane Rutherford brought the Royals back into the contest, claiming the wicket of Sampson, but Hetmyer and Romario Shepherd snitched 41 off 23 to deflate the opposition.

Hetmyer scored yet another CPL half-century and scored a match-winning 68 off 39 as GAW put on 189 runs on the board. Rutherford was the standout bowler, picking two wickets. Dominic Drakes Takes Spectacular Flying Catch To Dismiss Kadeem Alleyne, Bowler Naseem Shah Salutes Teammate's Stunning Effort During St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals CPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

In reply, the Barbados Royals' chase never got going, with Dwayne Pretorius rocking the top-order with two quick wickets. Sherfane Rutherford, who starred with the ball, provided some resistance in the middle with a 37-ball 27, as Gudakesh Motie removed Shaqkere Parris for 15, to trigger a collapse.

Kofi James provided some fun for fans present at the ground, scoring a 13-ball 26, as Motie rattled the Royals' lower-order to earn himself a well-earned maiden five-wicket haul.

