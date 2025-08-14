CPL 2025 Points Table: The 13th edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will begin on August 15, according to the Indian Standard Time (IST). Veteran players like Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, and Shai Hope are set to feature in the CPL 2025 tournament. Six star-studded franchises – Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, St Lucia Kings, and Trinbago Knight Riders – will fight with each other for the ultimate glory. CPL 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About Caribbean Premier League Season 13.

A total of 34 blockbuster matches will be hosted across six different venues in the CPL 2025. These are. Warner Park, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Brian Lara Stadium, Kensington Oval, and Providence Stadium. The Caribbean Premier League 2025 edition will be played similarly to the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the CPL, the top four sides after the end of the group stage matches will qualify for the playoffs. The top two sides from the playoffs will meet each other in the grand finale of the CPL 2025 edition. On Which Channel CPL 2025 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Caribbean Premier League Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Caribbean Premier League 2025 Points Table

Pos Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Barbados Royals 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 2 Guyana Amazon Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 3 Antigua and Barbuda Falcons 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 4 St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 5 Trinbago Knight Riders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 6 Saint Lucia Kings 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000

(Important abbreviations: Pos-Position, M-Matches, W-Won, L-Lost, N/R-No Result, NRR-Net Run Rate, Pts-Points)

The Saint Lucia Kings are the defending champions of the Caribbean Premier League. Their first-ever title came in 2024 under the leadership of Faf du Plessis. Meanwhile, the Trinbago Knight Riders, previously known as Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel, are the most successful side in CPL history. They have clinched four titles so far.

