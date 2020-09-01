Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on Barbados Tridents in Match 22 of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarubo, Trinidad on September 2, 2020 (early Wednesday morning). Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and will be looking to change that. So fans searching for Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents for live streaming details can scroll down below. GUY vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction in CPL 2020.

Guyana Amazon Warriors have been below par this campaign but after Jamaica Tallawahs failed to take advantage of their remaining game, Chris Green’s side have an opportunity to get a stronghold on the third spot in the table. Meanwhile, Tridents are second from bottom in the standings but could move into the top four if they manage to record a huge win.

When and Where is CPL 2020 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents T20 Match?

The 22nd match of CPL T20 takes place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The match will begin at 03:00 am (September 2) as per IST, which means as per local time it will start at 05:30 pm (September 1).

On Which TV Channel in India CPL 2020 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents T20 Match Will be Telecast?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India. So, the CPL 2020 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The CPL 2020 matches will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD as well with Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of CPL 2020 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents T20 Match?

Despite Star Sports holding the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India, its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will not provide the live streaming online. Instead of it, FanCode will also provide live streaming online on its mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to enjoy the live streaming online.

Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Kevin Sinclair, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ross Taylor, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasdeep Singh, Kissoondath Magram

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Raymon Reifer, Nyeem Young, Hayden Walsh, Joshua Bishop, Jonathan Carter, Justin Greaves, Mitchell Santner, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir

