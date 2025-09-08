In hopes of keeping their playoff race alive, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots took on Guyana Amazon Warriors in a Caribbean Premier League 2025 match, which went down to the wire as the latter side prevailed by five runs. Pakistan national cricket team players Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah starred with the bat and ball, respectively, for Patriots in taking down the hosts, who are coming off a win against Trinbago Knight Riders. CPL 2025: Dwaine Pretorious’ Unbeaten 26 Powers Guyana Amazon Warriors To Nail-Biting Win Over Trinbago Knight Riders.

Asked to bat first, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' innings never got going as wickets kept falling in regular intervals. Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan played the sheet anchor role as other batters failed to get starts, let alone convert them.

Rizwan found some support in Rilee Rossouw (14) and Navian Bidaisee (22) as the Patriots' total crossed the 100-run mark. Rizwan managed to notch up his second CPL fifty and was the last batter to get out for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, having scored 85 off 62.

Hassan Khan and Gukadesh Motie were the wreckers-in-chief for Warriors, as both bowlers scalped two wickets apiece.

In reply, Guyana Amazon Warriors saw a steady start to their innings with Ben McDermott and Moeen Ali adding 38, before the latter got knocked over by Waqar Salamkheli for 19. Wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope did rebuild the innings, but wickets kept tumbling for the star batter.

Pakistan's Naseem Shan removed the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer, pegging the Warriors' chase. Bidaisee claimed the crucial wicket of Hope, who fell for a 27-ball 31. Kieron Pollard Slams Fastest Half-Century of CPL 2025, Achieves Feat Off 17 Balls During Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match.

Salamkhei and skipper Jason Holder dismissed the likes of Dwaine Pretorius and Romario Shepherd, ensuring no late-order flourish was in store for Amazon Warriors.

Shah managed to defend 11 runs in the last over as well, where Quentin Sampson almost pulled off a heist for the Warriors as the Patriots kept their CPL playoffs hopes alive. Shah and Salamkheil were the standout performers with the ball for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, picking two wickets each.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2025 09:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).