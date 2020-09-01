Guyana Amazon Warriors will go head to head with Barbados Tridents in the match 22 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. The clash is scheduled to take place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Wednesday (September 2). Both the sides have made a mediocre start to the tournament, and they’ll look for change of fortunes in their upcoming match. With three wins in seven games, the Warriors are placed third in the team standings with six points while Jason Holder-led Tridents have won two out of their seven matches. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders of GUY vs BAR match, you can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant details. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

The two teams last locked horns in the finals of CPL 2019 where the Tridents registered a 27-run win and lifted their maiden title. However, the defending champions haven’t performed excellent lately, and they need to get back on winning to stay in the playoff race. The likes of Johnson Charles, Jason Holder and Rashid Khan need to step up to change their side’s fortune. On the other hand, Guyana’s Nicholas Pooran scored a fantastic century in the last match while Shimron Hetmyer has also played some impressive knocks. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the best dream11 team of the match. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeepers – Nicholas Pooran (GUY) should be picked as wicketkeeper for this fantasy team.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Brandon King (GUY), Shimron Hetmyer (GUY) and Sherfane Rutherford (GUY) must the three batsmen in your dream11 team.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Jason Holder (BAR), Mitchell Santner (BAR) and Keemo Paul (GUY) can be picked as the three all-rounders for this team.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Imran Tahir (GUY), Rashid Khan (BAR) and Hayden Walsh (BAR) and Ashley Nurse (BAR) should fill the final four slots in your team.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (GUY), Brandon King (GUY), Shimron Hetmyer (GUY), Sherfane Rutherford (GUY), Jason Holder (BAR), Mitchell Santner (BAR), Keemo Paul (GUY), Imran Tahir (GUY), Rashid Khan (BAR), Hayden Walsh (BAR), Ashley Nurse (BAR)

Nicholas Pooran (GUY) should be picked as the captain of your team while Rashid Khan (BAR) can be chosen as vice-captain.

