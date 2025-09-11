Match 26 of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2025 witnessed a low-scoring match, where Antigua and Barbuda Falcons prevailed over Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets and booked a place in the CPL 12 playoffs, marking their first-ever appearance in the knockout stage. Jayden Seales and Amir Jangoo were the main architects of Falcon's victory, claiming a four-wicket haul and scoring an unbeaten half-century, respectively. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by Five Runs in CPL 2025; Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah Shine As SNP Remain Alive In Playoffs Race.

Asked to bat first, the Guyana Amazon Warriors' innings was a start-stop affair, with Moeen Ali, Ben McDermott, and Shai Hope all getting starts but failing to convert them into big scores. Jayden Seales was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming wickets of Ali and Shimron Hetmyer, leaving Hope stranded at one end.

Hope's resistance came to an end on 26 off 14 as Usama Mir rattled the batter's stumps with a dream delivery, ensuring Warriors were five down for 54. Batters kept tumbling like ninepins against spinners, where, thanks to Quentin Sampson's late blitz, Guyana Amazon Warriors managed to put 99 on board. Seales and Mir were the standout performers with the ball, picking four and three wickets, respectively.

In reply, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons suffered the same fate as Guyana batters, failing to stay at the crease in their chase of 100. Imran Tahir and Moeen Ali dismantled the Falcons' middle-order, claiming two wickets each as opener Amir Jangoo dropped the anchor for his side. Mohammad Rizwan Reaches His Second Caribbean Premier League Fifty, Achieves Feat off 39 Balls During Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

The wicket-keeper batter kept his side in the hunt and ensured the scoreboard kept ticking as wickets tumbled around him, before captain Imad Wasim and Fabian Allen came along.

Wasim scored 16 and added 29 runs with Jangoo for the sixth wicket, while Allen slammed 15 and stitched a 38-run partnership with the opener to help Antigua and Barbuda Falcons win the match by four wickets and, most importantly, qualify for CPL 2025 playoffs.

Jangoo remained unbeaten on 51 off 57, an innings laced with three fours and two sixes, as for the first time, Antigua and Barbuda managed to reach the playoffs in CPL history.

