CPL T20 2020 Match 3 Live Streaming Online: Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks will be up against each other in the match third of Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020). The eighth edition of the T20 league began with Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Tridents registering wins in the first two matches on the opening day. On day two, two matches will take place with first being Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks. If you are looking to catch some live cricket action, then we are here to provide you all the live streaming online and TV telecast details of CPL 2020. CPL 2020 Points Table Updated: Latest Team Standings of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

Rovman Powell is in charge of Jamaica Tallawahs while two-time T20 World Cup winning captain Darren Sammy will lead St Lucia Zouks. Both the sides are packed with quality cricketers and opening the account on CPL 2020 points table will be the priority for both the sides.

When and Where is CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks T20 Match?

The third match of CPL T20 takes place at the at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The match will begin at 07:30 pm as per IST, which means as per local time it will start at 10:00 am. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

On Which TV Channel in India CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks T20 Match Will be Telecast?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India. So, the CPL 2020 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The CPL 2020 matches will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD as well with Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of CPL 2020 Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks T20 Match?

Despite Star Sports holding the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India, its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will not provide the live streaming online. Instead of it, FanCode will also provide live streaming online on its mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to enjoy the live streaming online. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Full Time Table of CPL 8 Fixtures With Match Timings in IST, Teams and Venue Details.

Players Available:

Jamaica Tallawahs Squad: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips(w), Asif Ali, Rovman Powell(c), Andre Russell, Jermaine Blackwood, Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Veerasammy Permaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Ryan Persaud.

St Lucia Zouks Squad: Andre Fletcher(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Javelle Glen, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Roston Chase, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar, Najibullah Zadran, Kavem Hodge, Mark Deyal, Chemar Holder.

