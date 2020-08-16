The Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) is all set to begin from August 18. The CPL 2020 will be the first recognised T20 cricket league to take place after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown resulted in the suspension of sports around the world. CPL 2020 is the eighth season of the T20 league, and a total of six teams will battle it out for supremacy. The CPL T20 2020 will end with a Final on September 20. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Full Time Table of CPL 8 Fixtures With Match Timings in IST, Teams and Venue Details.

Apart from West Indies players, cricketers from around the world will take part in the CPL T20. Chris Gayle, however, has pulled out of the league to be with his family. The CPL T20 2020 will be held behind the closed doors at two venues- Brian Lara Cricket Academy (Trinidad & Tobago) and Queen's Park Oval (Port of Spain). Meanwhile, here's a look at full squads of CPL 2020.

Here's a look at complete squads of CPL T20 2020

Barbados Tridents: Rashid Khan, Jason holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Chandrapul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeeo Singh, Kissoondath Magram.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonnar, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua De Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton.

St Lucia Zouks: Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Najibullah Zadran, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan.

