St Lucia Zouks will take on Barbados Tridents in match 5 of the latest edition of the Caribbean Premier League. The clash will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on August 20, 2020 (Thursday). Like the previous four games, this match will be played behind closed doors as well. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents in CPL 2020 can scroll down below for more details. CPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Barbados Tridents started the new season on a high as they won a close encounter against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Mitchel Santner played a crucial role in the six-run victory as he contributed with important runs lower down the order and they took two huge wickets to lead his side to their first win. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Meanwhile, St Lucia Zouks had a disappointing run-out in their opening game as they were defeated by Jamaica Tallawas. Roston Chase scored a brilliant half-century but it wasn’t enough to lead his side to a win. However, Darren Sammy’s men will be looking to put that right in this match.

When and Where is CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados TridentsT20 Match?

The fifth match of CPL T20 takes place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on August 20, 2020. The match will start at 07:30 pm as per IST, which means as per local time it will start at 10:00 am.

On Which TV Channel in India CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents T20 Match Will be Telecast?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India. So, the CPL 2020 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The CPL 2020 matches will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD as well with Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of CPL 2020 St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents T20 Match?

Despite Star Sports holding the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India, its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will not provide the live streaming online. Instead of it, FanCode will also provide live streaming online on its mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to enjoy the live streaming online.

Squads:

St Lucia Zouks: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher(w), Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Zahir Khan, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Javelle Glen, Leniko Boucher.

Barbados Trident: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder(c), Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir

