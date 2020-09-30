Cricket will be back in Pakistan as the 2020 edition of the National T20 Cup is set to get underway on September 30. Several top players from the country like Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Fakhar Zaman will participate in the tournament. They will be determined to make a mark. The first half of the competition will take place in Multan, after which the teams will move to Rawalpindi. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will be played behind closed doors under strict protocols. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast and other necessary information regarding the T20 tournament. National T20 Cup 2020: Asif Afridi Quarantined for Breaching Social Distancing Protocols, Says PCB.

A total of six teams namely Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab will lock horns across 33 matches in National T20 Cup 2020. The initial half of the tournament will be played from September 30 to October 6 in Multan while the second part will take place in Rawalpindi between October 9 and October 18. With two ICC T20 World Cups scheduled to take place in the next couple of years, the tournament is a great platform for the players to impress the selectors. Also, several young players can earn massive contracts from Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises with their stellar show. Pakistan Cricket Board Tests 125 Individuals for COVID-19 Ahead of National T20 Cup 2020.

National T20 Cup 2020 Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

As mentioned earlier, the National T20 Cup will get underway on September 30 and will end on October 18. 33 matches will take place in the tournament, including two semi-finals and a final clash. In the league stage of the competition, two matches will be played per day. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the first match will be played at 3:30 pm while the second game will commence at 8:00 pm.

National T20 Cup 2020 Live Telecast (TV Channels)

PTV Sports holds the broadcasting rights of National T20 Cup 2020 in Pakistan. Hence, fans in Pakistan can switch to PTV Sports to watch the live-action of the T20 tournament. Unfortunately, fans of other countries will not be able to watch the National T20 Cup 2020

National T20 Cup 2020 Live Streaming Online

Cricket lovers who are unable to watch National T20 Cup 2020 on television, can enjoy the T20 tournament on OTT platform. To catch the live action online, fans can install the PTV Sports app or log on to its official website.

Defending champions Northern will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the season opener on September 30. With regular captain Imad Wasim piling trade in England’s Vitality T20 Blast, Shadab Khan will lead Northern in the first few games. On the other hand, Pakhtunkhwa will be led by wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

