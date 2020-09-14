Veteran leg-spinner Pravin Tambe is set to be the part of Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The 48-year-old, however, will participate as a player but will be part of the coaching staff. KKR's CEO Venky Mysore confirmed that Tambe will work under head coach Brendon McCullum in the gala T20 tournament. Tambe was the part of Trinbago Knight Riders' squad which recently lifted the Caribbean Premier League 2020 title. Despite not playing a lot of matches, Tambe made a mark in the limited opportunities he got. Pravin Tambe Becomes First Indian to Make CPL Debut.

During the 2020 IPL actions, Tambe became the oldest player to be picked by the franchise as KKR bought him for INR lakh. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) disqualified Tambe's IPL participation as the leggie featured in some foreign leagues. In a significant turn of events, nevertheless, the Mumbai-born cricketer will eventually join KKR.

"Pravin Tambe has been a revelation, again. For some like Tambe, at his age and this stage of his career, using the word revelation is a bit strange. But every time he gets on the field, even when he doesn't, when he is not playing, he is the first out, running with drinks, saying something, coming to the boundary line, dropping off drinks and having a word of encouragement," Mysore said during an Instagram live session for KKR.

"TKR boys absolutely loved him because of his positivity, nature and enthusiasm. As the coaches were saying, he's the first one who will get on the field, do his sprints run and put some of the youngsters a little bit to shame. On popular demand, it was decided that he should come and join just here and be part of the set-up and help the team. Some of the enthusiasm he brings is unbelievable," he added.

Dinesh Karthik-led KKR will begin their IPL 2020 campaign with a match against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 23 in Abu Dhabi.

