During the Caribbean Premier League 2021 (CPL) player draft, Smit Patel, former Indian Under-19 World Cup winner, was picked by Barbados Tridents. Patel was part of the U-19 Indian team that won the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in 2012. Patel scored an unbeaten fifty to guide India to victory. Meanwhile, Patel is all set to ply his trade in the CPL 2021. It means the 28-year-old has retired from Indian cricket and that only makes him eligible to play in overseas leagues as per BCCI’s rules. Patel has represented Gujarat, Goa, Tripura and Baroda in the Indian domestic circuit. He was also part of this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. CPL 2021 All Teams Squad List, Full Squads of Each 6 Teams After Players Draft.

Following the CPL 2021, Smit is expected to take part in Major Cricket League in USA and it appears he will settle over there. Smit will get to play alongside Chris Morris, Jason Holder, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Amir and Shai Hope who are all part of the Barbados Tridents. Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer Return to West Indies’ Provisional Squad for T20I Series Against South Africa, Pakistan and Australia.

The wicketkeeper batsman has played 55 First-Class, 43 List A and 28 T20 matches. He averages between 30 to 39 across formats and has 11 First-Class centuries against his name.

