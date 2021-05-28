Teams in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have announced full squads for the upcoming season. CPL 2021 will commence from August 28 and end on September 19. The CPL 2021 will be held at a single venue- Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis. Meanwhile, CPL 2021 player draft took place and all six teams completed their squads for the upcoming season. Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer Return to West Indies’ Provisional Squad for T20I Series Against South Africa, Pakistan and Australia.

Among the overseas players who will be in action in CPL 2021, some of the prominent names are Shoaib Malik, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Morris, Faf du Plessis, Haider Ali and Matthew Wade. Trinbago Knight Riders come into CPL 2021 as defending champions. Meanwhile, check out full squads of all six teams in CPL 2021.

CPL 2021 Full Squads

Barbados Tridents: Chris Morris, Jason Holder, Thissara Perera, Mohammad Amir, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr, Azam Khan, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Ashley Nurse, Shafiquallah Ghafari, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop. Pakistan vs West Indies 2021 Schedule: Get PAK vs WI Time Table and Match Fixtures.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik, Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Hafeez, Brandon King, Naveen ul Haq, Romario Shepherd, Waqar Salamkheil, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Niall Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Haider Ali, Chadwick Walton, Fidel Edwards, Qais Ahmed, Jason Mohammad, Migael Pretorius, Kennar Lewis, Ibrahim Zadran, Veerasammy Permaul, Abhijai Mansingh, Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie, Ryan Persaud.

St Lucia Zouks: Faf du Plessis, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Matthew Wade, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Usman Qadir, Samit Patel, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Javelle Glen, Keron Cottoy, Jeavor Royal, Kadeem Alleyne, Alzarri Joseph.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Devon Thomas, Rayad Emrit, Rahamanullah Gurbaz, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Joshua da Silva.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Sandeep Lamichhane, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Isuru Udana, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Leonardo Julian, Ali Khan.

