Trinbago Knight Riders will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in match 23 of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on September 2, 2020 (Wednesday). Both teams are on the opposite ends of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in CPL 2020 can scroll down below. TKR vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction in CPL 2020.

Trinbago Knight Riders are on a seven game winning run and as a result, find themselves comfortably in the first position with 14 points. Meanwhile, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have tasted defeats in their last three games with their only win in the competition coming against Barbados Tridents. The Rayad Emrit-led side are at the bottom of the team standings and need a big win to get themselves off that position.

When and Where is CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots T20 Match?

The 23rd match of CPL T20 takes place at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The match will begin at 07:30 pm (September 2) as per IST, which means as per local time it will start at 10:00 am (September 2).

On Which TV Channel in India CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots T20 Match Will be Telecast?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India. So, the CPL 2020 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The CPL 2020 matches will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD as well with Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of CPL 2020 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots T20 Match?

Despite Star Sports holding the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India, its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will not provide the live streaming online. Instead of it, FanCode will also provide live streaming online on its mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to enjoy the live streaming online.

Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin(w), Sohail Tanvir, Alzarri Joseph, Rayad Emrit(c), Ish Sodhi, Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Chris Lynn, Sheldon Cottrell, Jahmar Hamilton, Nick Kelly, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald

