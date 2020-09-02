Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) in match 23 of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The TKR vs SKN clash will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on September 2, 2020 (Wednesday). Both teams find themselves on the opposite ends of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in CPL 2020 can scroll down below. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

Trinbago Kight Riders are unbeaten in the competition so far and as a result, find themselves comfortably in the first position with 14 points from seven games. Meanwhile, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are on a three-game losing streak with their only win coming against Barbados Tridents. The Rayad Emrit-led side are at the bottom of the team standings and need a big win to get themselves off that position. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Tim Siefert (TKR) and Dinesh Ramdin (SKN) must be your keepers for this clash.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Colin Munro (TKR), Darren Bravo (TKR), Evin Lewis (SKN) and Chris Lynn (SKN) must be your batsmen for this game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Dwayne Bravo (TKR) and Sunil Narine (TKR) must the all-rounders in your team.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rayad Emrit (SKN), Fawad Ahmed (TKR) and Khary Pierre (TKR) must be your bowlers for this clash.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Tim Siefert (TKR), Dinesh Ramdin (SKN), Colin Munro (TKR), Darren Bravo (TKR), Evin Lewis (SKN), Chris Lynn (SKN), Dwayne Bravo (TKR), Sunil Narine (TKR), Rayad Emrit (SKN), Fawad Ahmed (TKR) and Khary Pierre (TKR).

Sunil Narine (TKR) must be your captain while Rayad Emrit (SKN) can be named as the vice-captain for this clash.

