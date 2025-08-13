The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 is set to begin on August 15, according to the Indian Standard Time (IST). The tournament opener will see the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots taking on the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Star cricketers like Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, and Shai Hope will be back in action in the showpiece tournament. The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners own two teams in the Caribbean Premier League. St Lucia Kings is the sister franchise of Punjab Kings, while the Rajasthan Royals owners are the same as the Barbados Royals. CPL 2025: Dwayne Bravo Appointed New TKR Head Coach, Former Carribean All-Rounder Replaces Phil Simmons in Trinbago Knight Riders Think Tank.

A total of 34 blockbuster matches will be played in the Caribbean Premier League 2025 edition. Six sides - Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, St Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders will fight for the elusive title. The 13th edition of the CPL will be played similarly to the IPL. In CPL 2025, the top four sides in the league phase will qualify for the playoffs, followed by the championship match. St Lucia Kings are the defending champions of the CPL.

Caribbean Premier League 2025 Full Schedule

No. Date Match Venue Time/Matches in IST (Indian Standard Time) 1 Aug 14, 2025 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons Warner Park, St Kitts 4:30 AM IST (Aug 15) 2 Aug 15, 2025 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Warner Park, St Kitts 4:30 AM IST (Aug 16) 3 Aug 16, 2025 Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua 4:30 AM IST (Aug 17) 4 Aug 17, 2025 SKN Patriots vs TKR Warner Park, St Kitts 8:30 PM IST 5 Aug 17, 2025 AB Falcons vs Saint Lucia Kings Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua 4:30 AM IST (Aug 18) 6 Aug 19, 2025 SKN Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Warner Park, St Kitts 4:30 AM IST (Aug 20) 7 Aug 20, 2025 AB Falcons vs TKR Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua 4:30 AM IST (Aug 21) 8 Aug 21, 2025 SKN Patriots vs Barbados Royals Warner Park, St Kitts 4:30 AM IST (Aug 22) 9 Aug 22, 2025 AB Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua 4:30 AM IST (Aug 23) 10 Aug 23, 2025 Saint Lucia Kings vs TKR Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia 4:30 AM IST (Aug 24) 11 Aug 24, 2025 Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua 8:30 PM IST (Aug 24) 12 Aug 24, 2025 Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia 4:30 AM IST (Aug 25) 13 Aug 26, 2025 Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia 4:30 AM IST (Aug 27) 14 Aug 27, 2025 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 4:30 AM IST (Aug 28) 15 Aug 28, 2025 Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia 4:30 AM IST (Aug 29) 16 Aug 29, 2025 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 5:30 AM IST (Aug 30) 17 Aug 30, 2025 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 4:30 AM IST (Aug 31) 18 Aug 31, 2025 Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia 8:30 PM IST 19 Sep 1, 2025 Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 8:30 PM IST 20 Sep 3, 2025 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 4:30 AM IST (Sep 4) 21 Sep 4, 2025 Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Kensington Oval, Barbados 4:30 AM IST (Sep 5) 22 Sep 5, 2025 Barbados Royals vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons Kensington Oval, Barbados 4:30 AM IST (Sep 6) 23 Sep 6, 2025 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Providence Stadium, Guyana 4:30 AM IST (Sep 7) 24 Sep 7, 2025 Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings Kensington Oval, Barbados 8:30 PM IST 25 Sep 7, 2025 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Providence Stadium, Guyana 5:30 AM IST (Sep 8) 26 Sep 10, 2025 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons Providence Stadium, Guyana 4:30 AM IST (Sep 11) 27 Sep 11, 2025 Barbados Royals vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Kensington Oval, Barbados 4:30 AM IST (Sep 12) 28 Sep 12, 2025 Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Kensington Oval, Barbados 4:30 AM IST (Sep 13) 29 Sep 13, 2025 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Providence Stadium, Guyana 8:30 PM IST 30 Sep 14, 2025 Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals Providence Stadium, Guyana 4:30 AM IST (Sep 15) 31 Sep 16, 2025 Eliminator (3rd vs 4th) Providence Stadium, Guyana 5:30 AM IST (Sep 17) 32 Sep 17, 2025 Qualifier 1 (1st vs 2nd) Providence Stadium, Guyana 5:30 AM IST (Sep 18/) 33 Sep 19, 2025 Qualifier 2 (Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator) Providence Stadium, Guyana 5:30 AM IST (Sep 20) 34 Sep 21, 2025 Final Providence Stadium, Guyana 5:30 AM IST (Sep 22)

Caribbean Premier League 2025 Venue

The 2025 edition of the Caribbean Premier League will be hosted across six different venues. Warner Park, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Brian Lara Stadium, Kensington Oval, and Providence Stadium will host blockbuster matches.

Caribbean Premier League 2025 Live Streaming

Yes, Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Caribbean Premier League 2025 edition. Fans in India can watch the CPL 2025 matches on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For live streaming options, scroll down below. Imad Wasim Argues With Umpires, Recalled After Being Given Out As Drama Ensues During Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons CPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Caribbean Premier League 2025 Live Telecast

Yes, Fancode has the official live streaming rights for the 2025 edition of the Caribbean Premier League. Indian audiences can watch the live streaming of the 13th edition of the CPL matches on the FanCode app and website. However, viewers might need to purchase a match pass or subscription for the same.

Caribbean Premier League 2025 Squads

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: Imad Wasim, Shakib Al Hasan, Fabian Allen, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Justin Greaves, Bevon Jacobs, Jayden Seales, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Rahkeem Cornwall, Odean Smith, Jewel Andrew, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Karima Gore, Kevin Wickham, Joshua James

Barbados Royals: Rovman Powell (Captain), Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, Quinton de Kock, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Jomel Warrican, Kadeem Alleyne, Shaqkere Parris, Kofi James, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Zishan Motara, Johann Layne, Ramon Simmonds

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Shai Hope, Glenn Phillips, Gudakesh Motie, Moeen Ali, Shamar Joseph, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Shamarh Brooks, Kemol Savoury, Hassan Khan, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Quentin Sampson, Riyad Latif

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Kyle Mayers (Captain), Jason Holder, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Corbin Bosch, Waqar Salamkheil, Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Mohammad Nawaz, Dominic Drakes, Mikyle Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Jeremiah Louis, Jyd Goolie, Navin Bidaisee, Leniko Boucher

St Lucia Kings: Tim David, Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Tim Seifert, Roston Chase, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese, Delano Potgieter, Matthew Forde, Aaron Jones, Khary Pierre, Javelle Glen, Micah McKenzie, Shadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah, Keon Gaston, Ackeem Auguste

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Alex Hales, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Colin Munro, Usman Tariq, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Terrance Hinds, McKenny Clarke, Joshua Da Silva, Nathan Edward

