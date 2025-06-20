New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have announced the appointment of former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as their new head coach for the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025.

Following the latest development, Bravo has replaced Phil Simmons, who is currently serving as the head coach of the Bangladesh men's team.

"It's an honour to be given the opportunity to be Head Coach of TKR, a team that's very close to my heart. I would like to personally thank Coach Phil Simmons for his time and commitment over the last few years, and now I look forward to this new challenge for me and my staff," Bravo said in a social media post of the franchise.

During his stint in the Caribbean Premier League as a player, Bravo made 107 appearances between 2013 and 2024 and scalped 129 wickets while maintaining his economy rate at 8.74. Of 11 seasons, Bravo represented the Trinbago Knight Riders in nine. He lifted the title five times, including the season when he led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to a memorable title run in 2021.

Last year, Bravo was appointed as the head coach of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20. In the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), Bravo retired from the league in 2022 and served as a bowling consultant for the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

In IPL 2025, Bravo joined the Kolkata Knight Riders to replace Gautam Gambhir as the team mentor. Under his watch, the Knight Riders, the defending champions, failed to defend their crown and finished eighth with 12 points.

The renowned West Indies all-rounder lifted four IPL titles with CSK in different roles. The decorated Caribbean star is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 183 scalps and the first player to win two purple caps in the tournament, in 2013 and 2015. (ANI)

