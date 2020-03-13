Cricket Australia Announces First ODI Against New Zealand Will Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus Scare

Sydney Cricket Ground (Photo Credits: Twitter|@ICC2020WORLDCUP)

Due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus the 1st ODI game between Australia and New Zealand will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure. The match will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground on March 13, 2020 (Friday). According to a statement released by Cricket Australia earlier today, the match will go ahead as scheduled but the game will be played behind closed doors and no fans will be permitted inside the stadium as measures are taken to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score Updates.

As per the statement given by the Australian Cricket, along with this game, the ODIs scheduled on March 15 and March 20 will also be played inside an empty stadium. ‘All fans who purchased public tickets are eligible for a full refund and will be contacted directly by Ticketek.’ They added. Cricket Australia also stated that media will be allowed inside the ground but ‘a precautionary perimeter will be established around players and staff during media engagements.’ Australia vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record.

Read Full Statment

We have announced changes to upcoming matches and tours, including today's Gillette ODI against New Zealand. Read here for all of the information: https://t.co/zJSbl16c7S pic.twitter.com/mBIMDiBl50 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 12, 2020

Australia will be touring New Zealand for a three-match T20I series starting from March 24 and a decision regarding that will be made soon, announced the cricketing board. ‘Cricket Australia will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation at home and overseas before making a decision on Australian men’s international matches beyond the Australian leg of the ODI tournament.’ The statement read further.

The other matches impacted by Coronavirus in Australia is the Women’s three-match One-Day internationals and three-match T20 Internationals tour of South Africa. The series has been suspended until further notice.