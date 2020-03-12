Australia vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of 1st ODI 2020, Here Are Match Results of Last Five AUS vs NZ One-Day Encounters

Australia vs New Zealand (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Australia will hope to return to winning ways when they host New Zealand in the 1st match of a three ODI series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia, who clean swept New Zealand 3-0 in the Test series when Kane Williamson’s toured the country earlier this summer, have lost both of their previous two ODI series post the World Cup. Those defeats came in India and South Africa in successive three-match ODI series while New Zealand thrashed India 3-0 at home. But Australia, despite their poor recent form, will be confident of beating New Zealand having already defeated them 91 times in 137 ODI meetings. Their superiority in ODI head-to-head (H2H) records will give Aaron Finch’s men much-needed confidence. Australia Vs New Zealand, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand have faced quite frequently but most have been in either Test or in T20Is. Interestingly, this will be the first time since 2017 that Australia and New Zealand will be facing each other in a bilateral ODI series and the first time in four years that they will be playing each other in an ODI match on Australian soil. Australia have always enjoyed a great dominance over New Zealand in ODI matches and their 91 wins in 137 ODI meetings is a testament to that. The last time they faced in an ODI match was at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup league stage match in England. Australia thrashed New Zealand by 86 runs quite comfortably. David Warner vs Trent Boult and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out.

Australia vs New Zealand – June 29, 2019 – Australia Won By 86 Runs

Australia had lost to India and New Zealand were unbeaten before this encounter in the group stages of ICC CWC 2019. Aaron Finch opted to bat first but the defending champions found themselves reeling at 92/5 with David Warner, Steve Smith, Finch, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis all in the hut. Usman Khawaja (88) and wicketkeeper Alex Carey (71) shared a 108-run stand and Pat Cummins’ 23 helped Australia to 243/9. Mitchell Star and Jason Behrendorff then ran through New Zealand to bundle them for 157 and steal an 86-run win. Starc took a fifer.

Australia vs New Zealand – June 2, 2017 – No Result

A Group A meeting in 2017 Champions Trophy. Kane Williamson opts to bat first and reiterates his decision with a century but New Zealand are bundled for 291 with Josh Hazlewood taking a six-wicket haul. Australia in reply were then struggling at 53/3 in nine overs with Adam Milne threatening to run away with the game. But rain intervened and play wasn’t possible again.

New Zealand vs Australia – February 05, 2017 – New Zealand Won By 24 Runs

New Zealand lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 and have opted to bat first in the 3rd ODI. Ross Taylor’s century helped New Zealand post 281/9 and Trent Boult then rips apart the Australian batting order with a six-wicket haul to guide his side to a win.

New Zealand vs Australia – February 02, 2017 – Match Abandoned Due to Rain

New Zealand were already leading the series 1-0 and both teams met at Napier for the second game. Bur rain and incessant rain prevented any match. The game had to be called off without a delivery.

New Zealand vs Australia – January 30, 2017 – New Zealand Won By 6 Runs

New Zealand lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 and have been asked to bat first in the 3rd ODI. Half-centuries from Martin Guptill (61), Neil Broom (73) and some vital contributions from others took the home team to 286. New Zealand bowlers then start hunting in pairs and reduce to Australia to 6/67 one stage with Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson taking two wickets each.

But Marcus Stoinis resurrects Australia’s hope with a fine century and although the visitors still fall short by 6 runs, Stoinis is declared the Man of the Match.