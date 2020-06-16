Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Cricket Australia Retracts Copyright Claims Against Megafan Rob Moody, Operator of Robelinda2 on Twitter and YouTube

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 02:44 PM IST
A+
A-
Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Cricket Australia (CA) has retracted copyright claims against Megafan Rob Moody. The fan operates Robelinda2 on Twitter and YouTube and has a huge archive of cricket videos. In many separate notices, Rob was asked to take-down videos he has uploaded from the last 11 years. Reportedly, Rob has uploaded over 2,00 videos on social media. Rob's Twitter account, @robelinda2, was suspended after the copyright complaints. Not only fans, some of the former and current Australian cricketers also came in support of Rob. Cricket Australia Chairman Carl Eddings Says Hosting ICC T20 World Cup 2020 ‘Unrealistic’, Possibility of IPL Happening This Year Increases.

"Ridiculous...so short sighted. Rob has done a wonderful job in celebrating our game and keeping our memories alive!" tweeted Tom Moody. Australia ODI and T20I captain Aaron Finch also tweeted in favour of Rob. "Seriously??? Love your work Rob!" Finch wrote.

Interestingly, during a press conference, CA chairman Earl Eddings said he was a fan of Rob's work and was unaware of copyright claims being made on CA's behalf. And then soon, CA said copyright claims were made in error and have been retracted.

"Some good news: The copyright claims against @robelinda2 were made in error and have been retracted. The videos should be back up and running soon. We've got no plans to shut down Rob's old gold and will follow up on the processes around this," tweeted CA's digital content team.

After his account was back, Rob thanked Eddings for his help. "Shout out to CA chairman @EddingsEarl for helping out today, and for liking my videos! It means a lot indeed. In all the days busy events that are far more important than my little things, it was a very heartwarming stuff!" he wrote.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 02:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Aaron Finch CA copyright Cricket Australia Rob Moody Robelinda Robelinda YouTube Robelinda2 Robelinda2 Twitter Tom Moody
Cricket Updates
