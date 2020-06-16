Cricket Australia Retracts Copyright Claims Against Megafan Rob Moody, Operator of Robelinda2 on Twitter and YouTube

Cricket Australia (CA) has retracted copyright claims against Megafan Rob Moody. The fan operates Robelinda2 on Twitter and YouTube and has a huge archive of cricket videos. In many separate notices, Rob was asked to take-down videos he has uploaded from the last 11 years. Reportedly, Rob has uploaded over 2,00 videos on social media. Rob's Twitter account, @robelinda2, was suspended after the copyright complaints. Not only fans, some of the former and current Australian cricketers also came in support of Rob. Cricket Australia Chairman Carl Eddings Says Hosting ICC T20 World Cup 2020 ‘Unrealistic’, Possibility of IPL Happening This Year Increases.

"Ridiculous...so short sighted. Rob has done a wonderful job in celebrating our game and keeping our memories alive!" tweeted Tom Moody. Australia ODI and T20I captain Aaron Finch also tweeted in favour of Rob. "Seriously??? Love your work Rob!" Finch wrote.

Interestingly, during a press conference, CA chairman Earl Eddings said he was a fan of Rob's work and was unaware of copyright claims being made on CA's behalf. And then soon, CA said copyright claims were made in error and have been retracted.

This was a crap start to the day Got a stack of DMCA takedown removal emails from the legal team from Copyright Integrity International, several of my cricket footage Tweets were removed,and my account was locked I'll keep my footage to myself in the future, unfortunately pic.twitter.com/wlFnnCupDo — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) June 15, 2020

So I’m told to delete every cricket video I’ve ever uploaded to Twitter, over the past 11 years..... You have to laugh really! Just suspend my account and be done with it, as if I’m going to go and find all 2000+ videos since 2009 and delete them🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cdlIVk7u28 — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) June 15, 2020

Seriously??? Love your work Rob!! https://t.co/YMZFnoMtzo — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) June 16, 2020

"Some good news: The copyright claims against @robelinda2 were made in error and have been retracted. The videos should be back up and running soon. We've got no plans to shut down Rob's old gold and will follow up on the processes around this," tweeted CA's digital content team.

Some good news: The copyright claims against @robelinda2 were made in error and have been retracted. The videos should be back up and running soon. We've got no plans to shut down Rob's old gold and will follow up on the processes around this. — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 16, 2020

After his account was back, Rob thanked Eddings for his help. "Shout out to CA chairman @EddingsEarl for helping out today, and for liking my videos! It means a lot indeed. In all the days busy events that are far more important than my little things, it was a very heartwarming stuff!" he wrote.

