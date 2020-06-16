Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Cricket Australia Chairman Carl Eddings Says Hosting ICC T20 World Cup 2020 ‘Unrealistic’, Possibility of IPL Happening This Year Increases

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 09:55 AM IST
IPL and T20 World Cup trophies (Photo Credits: PTI and Getty Images)

The doubts over the scheduling of ICC T20 World Cup 2020 remain even though the game's governing body in its last meeting said the planning for the tournament would go on. In Australia restrictions regarding coronavirus lockdown have been eased with sports-related activities taking place now. However, holding a multi-national event is still not preferred. Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Carl Eddings has said that hosting the T20 World Cup 2020 is 'Unrealistic'. It pretty much gives an indication regarding the future if the tournament. Is it Going to be ICC T20 World Cup 2020 vs IPL 13 Once Cricket Resumes Amid Coronavirus Crisis?

"While it hasn't been formally called off this year, or postponed, trying to get 16 countries into Australia in the current world, where most countries are still going through COVID spiking, I think it's unrealistic, or it's going to be very, very difficult," CA chairman Eddings told reporters. IPL 2020 Only Possible if Normalcy Returns by October, Feels Former SRH Bowler Ashish Nehra.

Earlier, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indefinitely postponed Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) due to coronavirus crisis. The cricket board is looking at a possible window of October to November to hold the league. But BCCI's decision will largely depend on ICC T20 World Cup 2020, which is scheduled to take place in October-November. If T20 World Cup 2020 is cancelled or postponed, then the possibility of holding IPL 2020 arises.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

