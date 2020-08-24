CSK star Suresh Raina has been practising hard in recent times and is looking determined to make a mark in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. A few Days back, the southpaw reached Dubai alongside his other teammates and is currently serving a six-day quarantine period. Well, there’s no doubt about that Raina is completely focused on his practice session. Along with that, however, the southpaw is also missing his wife Priyanka Chaudhry. Recently, the star batsman took to his Instagram page and shared a picture of himself while writing: “I Miss You @PriyankaCRaina.” CSK Star Suresh Raina Works Out After Reaching Dubai.

Raina enjoyed a gala family time during the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, and his followers on social media must be aware of the fact. The former Indian batsman frequently posted adorable pictures and videos with his wife Priyanka, son Rio and daughter Rio. In fact, Raina also got the name of his wife and children inked in his hand before flying for UAE. In normal circumstances, Raina’s family would have been alongside the southpaw. However, the 33-year-old travelled alone due to the COVID-19 crisis. Nevertheless, Raina sent love to his better-half through his latest Instagram post. While sharing a selfie: the batsman wrote: “You complete me @PriyankaCRaina.” Have a look. CSK Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Chennai Super Kings Team Led by MS Dhoni.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram ❤️ You complete me."@priyankacraina A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Aug 23, 2020 at 11:18am PDT

MS Dhoni and Co will kick start their campaign with a match against defending champions and arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on September 19. With the presence of veterans like Raina, Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh, the Yellow army has a ton of experience in the bank, and they will like to clinch their fourth IPL title in UAE.

