Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have reached UAE for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the preparations of the gala tournament are underway. Veteran batsman Suresh Raina, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket alongside MS Dhoni, took to his Instagram page and shared a workout video. In the clip, the southpaw can be seen exercising with the help of dumbbells. Well, the three-time IPL champion might not play for the national team again. However, he definitely looks determined to showcase his blitzes in the upcoming tournament to help CSK clinch their fourth IPL title. MS Dhoni’s Brilliant Six in CSK Training Prompts Whistle Celebration From Suresh Raina.

“Never give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it,” wrote the 33-year-old while sharing the workout video on Instagram. Well, the motivational caption clearly depicts Raina’s mindset and one can expect him to fire when the tournament gets underway on September 19. CSK Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Chennai Super Kings Team Led by MS Dhoni.

Watch Video:

Well, this is, however, not the first occasion when a workout video featuring Raina came out. The left-handed batsman has been sweating it out in the nets and will like to make his practice sessions count in the tournament. However, pitches in UAE are known to favour the spinners and the boundaries are also on the larger side. Hence, Raina will have to adapt to the conditions as soon as possible.

Along with Raina, CSK have the services of MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh and many more veteran players. Well, all these stars have a ton of experience and must aim to make maximum utilization of it.

