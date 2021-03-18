Chennai Super Kings is working hard ahead of the IPL 2021. They are one of the first teams to start preparing for the cash-rich league. On one of these days, they played a practice game and here was this one moment that went viral on social media. Harishankar Reddy during the practice game went on to rip the leg stump and dismissed MS Dhoni. We don't know how many runs has MS Dhoni scored during the practice game since the details of the match are not yet revealed. MS Dhoni Appears Again in Monk-Like Avatar in New Star Sports Ad, Keeps Fans Guessing Ahead of IPL 2021 (Watch Video).

The Chennai Super Kings have been posting pictures and videos from the practice session. The entire team of CSK is in the bid to shrug off the ghosts of IPL 2020. The Yellow Army was placed on number seven of the points table in the last season and did not even qualify for the playoffs. Now, let's have a look at the video of MS Dhoni's dismissal.

Check out the videos of MS Dhoni getting dismissed:

Here is the video of MS Dhoni entering the nets.

Picture from the nets

The IPL 2021 is less than a month away. Chennai Super Kings will play their first game against Delhi Capitals on April 10, 2021, at the Wankhede Stadium. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

