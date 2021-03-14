Throughout his career, MS Dhoni's hairstyles have always set a trend. From his long-haired looks in his early career to his appearance with a clean-shaven head post India's 2011 World Cup win, Dhoni has always sent the internet sweeping with his hairdos. This year the Chennai Super Kings captain seems to be sporting a completely different look ahead of the start of IPL 2021. His clean-shaven head and a monk-like avatar left fans stunned. Many were confused by the sudden transformation of the World Cup-winning captain. MS Dhoni’s Monk Look Sends Twitter in Frenzy Ahead of IPL 2021.

Dhoni added to the confusion by appearing in a short video where he addressed the fans and asked them to keep waiting to find out the real season behind such a transformation. "The mantra behind this avatar will be revealed soon," said Dhoni in a short video shared by IPL broadcaster Star Sports on March 14 (Sunday). Take a look at the video. MS Dhoni’s Towering Sixes in CSK Nets, Reminds Us of the Vintage MSD Ahead of IPL 2021.

MS Dhoni Addresses Fans About His New Look

Mantra… avatar… we are as 🤯 as you are right now! Give us your best guess as to what this mantra is that he's talking about and keep watching this space for the reveal. 😎 pic.twitter.com/km9AQ93Dek — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 14, 2021

Earlier, on Saturday, Dhoni had shocked fans when he appeared with a clean-shaven head in a monk-like avatar in an image shared by the IPL broadcaster. "Our faces since we saw #MSDhoni's new avatar that could just break the Internet! What do you think is it about?" Star Sports captioned a post in which Dhoni was seen sitting focused dressed like a monk.

MS Dhoni Appears in Monk Look

😮😮😮 - our faces since we saw #MSDhoni's new avatar that could just break the Internet! 🙊What do you think is it about? pic.twitter.com/Mx27w3uqQh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 13, 2021

Twitter was soon buzzing with comments as fans tried to make sense of Dhoni's sudden appearance with a bald head. The appearance seems to be part of a promotional ad by the broadcaster ahead of season 14 of the Indian Premier League. Here's how fans reacted to the post.

The King Returns

The king who became a monk and went to jungle decides to come back to his kingdom and fulfill his duties. @StarSportsIndia https://t.co/2j3N7NVfoF — mvrkguy (@mvrkguy) March 13, 2021

Always Calm and Composed

#MSDhoni 's new monk look 😄😄 Always calm and composed !!!! But tell me what is this @StarSportsIndia ..... Is this any for any new add shot 🙄 ?? https://t.co/mkskl0VJLo — Smriti Shukla (@TherealSmriti) March 13, 2021

MS Dhoni Has Always Been A Monk?

I see no difference. He has always been a monk, even on the field! 😄 pic.twitter.com/kJ0SWgBZOf — Utkarsh Verma (@utkarshv13) March 13, 2021

Monk Like Patience, Warrior Like Spirit

Monk like patience . warrior like spirit. That's thala way. pic.twitter.com/Bgw7nh4u3e — Amber Arya (@iamamberarya) March 13, 2021

Dhoni, meanwhile, will look to lead CSK to a fourth IPL title and also get back to scoring himself after a poor season last term. Dhoni only managed to score 200 runs in 14 matches as CSK crushed out of the league stages of the tournament for the first time in IPL's history last year.

