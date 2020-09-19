Indian Premier League 2020 is set to kick-off on September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Three-time title holders Chennai Super Kings will start their campaign on the opening day against record winners and defending champions Mumbai Indians. MS Dhoni will once again lead the side, so before CSK begin their quest for a fourth IPL trophy we bring you All the best wishes, Good Luck Images, positive messages and motivational quotes to cheer for your team. CSK Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Chennai Super Kings Team Led by MS Dhoni for Indian Premier League Season 13.

Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most consistent sides in the history of the tournament. The MS Dhoni-led team have made it into the playoffs in all of their ten seasons in the competition, playing in the finals for a record eight times. And in search of their fourth title, they have retained their core players along with adding some foreign stars during the player auction. Hence in this article, we bring you good lick wishes, positive messages, images and WhatsApp stickers to download and support CSK in IPL 2020. CSK Team Profile for IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla and Josh Hazelwood are the marquee additions to the Chennai Super Kings team ahead of the new season. But the franchise suffered a huge blow as regular starters Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh opted out of the competition due to personal reasons. CSK are yet to name their replacements, and with the cash-rich league beginning soon, it’s unlikely that the franchise will add new players.

IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to take place in March 2020 but the competition had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, the cash-rich league was shifted to the UAE after lockdown restrictions were eased, Stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah will host all the games behind closed doors to maintain social distancing protocols.

