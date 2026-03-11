Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has provided a significant update on the future of legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, confirming his availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Viswanathan stated that Dhoni is 'likely to play all matches' for the five-time champions, though the precise nature of his playing role will ultimately be determined by the team management. This announcement comes as the IPL 2026 season prepares to commence on 28 March, with franchises already initiating their training camps. MS Dhoni, Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Hit Nets at CSK’s IPL 2026 Pre-Season Camp (Watch Video).

Viswanathan addressed the media, putting to rest ongoing speculation regarding the veteran wicketkeeper-batter's participation. 'He will play all the matches, according to me,'; Viswanathan affirmed, underscoring the franchise's expectation for Dhoni's full involvement. However, when pressed on whether Dhoni would feature as a pure batsman, a wicketkeeper-batsman, or an impact player, the CEO clarified that such decisions fall under the purview of the cricketing staff, not the administrative team.

The confirmation of Dhoni's presence for IPL 2026 has been a consistent message from the CSK camp in recent weeks, reassuring a vast fanbase eager to see their beloved 'Thala' in action.

Dhoni, who will turn 45 later this year, has been a subject of intense discussion regarding his physical demands and potential workload management, particularly given his history of knee and back issues. The arrival of Sanju Samson in the CSK squad, providing another wicketkeeping option, had further fuelled speculation about a possible reduction in Dhoni's on-field duties. IPL 2026: RCB Star Virat Kohli Begins Preparations for Upcoming Season

Dhoni's leadership has been instrumental in CSK's success, guiding them to five IPL titles. However, the team experienced a challenging IPL 2025 season, finishing last in the league after Dhoni took over captaincy midway due to an injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Despite the previous season's performance, the franchise remains committed to playing all its home matches in Chennai, a move that will undoubtedly delight the loyal Chepauk crowd. As the cricketing world awaits the full schedule announcement, the focus remains on how CSK's management will strategically deploy their iconic player in what promises to be another thrilling IPL campaign.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).