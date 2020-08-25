It’s been more than three months since Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. However, the mystery behind his untimely demise is still unsolved. While the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is working on the case, Sushant’s fans have been demanding justice for him on social media. Recently, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina, who is currently in Dubai for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, also remembered the late actor and shared an emotional video on Instagram. The southpaw said that the Chhichhore actor will remain alive in fans’ hearts, and the Indian government will bring justice to him. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Team Visits Mumbai Resort, Where the Actor Spent Couple of Months.

In the video shared by Raina, you can see a photo of the Rajput reflecting on a tablet with ‘Jaan Nisaar’ song playing in the background. “Brother you will always be alive in our hearts, your fans miss you more than anything! I have full faith on our government & it’s leaders who will leave no stone unturned to bring you justice, you are a true inspiration! #GlobalPrayersforSSR #JusticeforSSR” wrote the left-handed batsman on the picture-sharing website. Fans were overwhelmed seeing Raina’s emotional tribute for the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star and filled the comment section with praises. Suresh Raina Continues to Train Hard Ahead of the Upcoming Tournament.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, Raina is currently serving a six-day quarantine period alongside his other CSK teammates after reaching Dubai. The veteran cricketer has been training hard lately, and his followers on social media must be aware of the fact. The three-time IPL champion might not have played professional cricket since a while. However, he looks in a great frame of mind ahead of the tournament, and one can expect his blitzes in the forthcoming competition which gets underway on September 19.

