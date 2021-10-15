Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will face each other in the finals of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 15, 2021 (Friday). The teams met each other in the 2012 final and it was the Kolkata side that came out on top. Meanwhile, fans searching for CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 final live streaming can scroll down below. CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final, Key Players.

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are only two of three teams to have won the IPL title on multiple occasions and both sides will be aiming to add to their tally. The sides boast a number of quality players and will make for an interesting watch. CSK are chasing their fourth title after failing to make the playoffs for the first time last season while KKR are searching for their third title and first since 2014. CSK vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things To Know.

