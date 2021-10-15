Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will face off against each other in the IPL 2021 finals in Dubai on October 15, 2021 (Friday). KKR and CSK are two of the three teams in the history of the competition to win the title multiple times and will be aiming to add to their tally when they face off in a repeat of the 2012 final, which saw the Kolkata outfit win their maiden championship. CSK vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things To Know.

CSK have been one of the most consistent sides in IPL 2021 and were the first team to secure a place in the finals. Meanwhile, KKR have been one of the most improved sides in the UAE Leg of the competition, climbing from seventh to securing a playoff spot. Both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders boast a plethora of talent in their squad – both young and experienced – and all eyes will be on them in the summit clash. So ahead of the game, we take a look at some key players to watch out for. CSK vs KKR, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

The youngster has been sensational for CSK this season and has been their highest run-scorer this season. Ruturaj Gaikwad is among the many improved performers for the three-time champions and his form in the final will be crucial in determining the outcome of the game.

Venkatesh Iyer

The 26-year-old’s inclusion in the KKR set-up has been a turning point for the franchise, allowing them to make it to the playoffs. Iyer has been brilliant in the UAE leg of the competition, scoring two half-centuries in his last five games. And with his ability to take wickets, Iyer will be crucial for Kolkata in the finals.

Ravindra Jadeja

The Indian all-rounder has been one of the star performers this season, both with bat and the ball. Ravindra Jadeja is one of the highest and quickest scorers in the death overs this season and his contributions in the final part of CSK innings, could be the difference in them winning or losing the game.

Varun Chakravarthy

The KKR spinner is an injury doubt for this clash but his presence will be a huge boost for KKR if he is deemed fit. Varun Chakravarthy has been one of the most economical bowlers in the second phase of IPL 2021 while taking wickets at regular intervals. His availability will be crucial for KKR in their bid for a third title.

Robin Uthappa

The former Indian international wasn’t the first choice for CSK earlier in the season but has found a place in the starting XI in recent games. Uthappa found his form in Qualifier 1, scoring a brilliant fifty, and if he manages to replicate that feat, CSK could very well lift their fourth title.

