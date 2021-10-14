Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will resume their rivalry as the teams face off against each other at the IPL 2021 finals. The summit clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 15, 2021 (Friday). Both teams will have their eyes set on the prize as they look to get back to the top. So ahead of CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final, we take a look at the head-to-head records, key battles among other things. Rahul Tripathi’s Six Helps KKR Beat DC by 3 Wickets, Eoin Morgan’s Team Qualifies for Finals of IPL 2021 (Watch Video).

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are two of the most successful teams in the competition as they are two of the three teams that have won the title on multiple occasions. CSK are back in the finals after missing out on the playoff last season and are aiming for a title win after the 2018 triumph, meanwhile, KKR last won the championship in 2014 and will be hoping to get on level terms in terms of trophies with their opponents.

CSK vs KKR Head-to-Head

The two teams have played against each other a total of 27 times and Chennai hold the upper hand with a superior head-to-head record with 17 wins to their name. Knight Riders have emerged triumphant in nine matches with the remaining match ending in a no result. Their last meeting at the 2012 final saw KKR come out on top

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final, Key Players

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dwayne Bravo will be the key players for Chennai Super Kings while Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer will play very important roles for KKR.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final, Mini Battles

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Varun Chakravarthy will be one of the main battles to look out for and Deepak Chahar vs Venkatesh Iyer will also be a key clash to look forward to.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final Venue and Match Timing

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (CSK vs KKR) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 15, 2021 (Friday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live on Star Sports channels. The CSK vs KKR match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the CSK vs KKR live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final, Likely Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings Likely Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Shakib Al Hasan, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi.

