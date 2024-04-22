The defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be going up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the second time this Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The last time when both teams met, LSG emerged as victorious as they won the match by eight wickets as captain KL Rahul played a top-notch innings of 82 runs in 53 balls. Quinton de Kock also contributed with a special innings of 54 runs in 43 balls. Nicholas Pooran also came up with a crucial innings of 23 runs in 12 balls. Fans Claim Viral Video Shows Suyash Prabhudessai’s ‘Six’ Is Given as a ‘Four’ During KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Clash.

LSG achieved the target of 177 runs in just 19 overs with six overs left. CSK's bowlers couldn't stop the flow of runs by LSG's batsmen and thus failed to defend the target. They were only able to take a couple of wickets. While batting first CSK failed to have a good start as the top order failed to score runs and thus the run rate dropped quite a bit. Charl Langeveldt Hopeful of Punjab Kings Comeback in IPL 2024, Says ‘You Still Have To Have That Belief’.

Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial innings of 57 runs in just 40 deliveries. Followed by Moeen Ali's 30-run knock off just 20 balls. MS Dhoni gave a fitting finish to CSK's innings but was not enough in the end. With this loss, CSK now has an equal amount of wins as LSG in seven matches.

CSK vs LSG Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Both teams have been against each other four times in which CSK has won a single match. Meanwhile, LSG has won a couple of matches. One match between the teams ended in a no result contest.

CSK vs LSG Match Number 39 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Quinton de Kock Ajinkya Rahane KL Rahul Ravindra Jadeja Krunal Pandya Matheesha Pathirana

CSK vs LSG Match Number 39 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The fans would be very willing to witness the key battle between the skippers Ruturaj Gaikwad and KL Rahul and also how the batting lineup of CSK reacts to LSG's bowling lineup in Chepauk.

CSK vs LSG Match Number 39 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Match Number 39 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

CSK vs LSG Match Number 39 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

CSK vs LSG Match Number 39 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Wk), Moeen Ali, Sameer Rizvi, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (C)(Wk), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

