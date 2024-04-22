During the 17th over of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's innings at the time of the KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 match, batsman Suyash Prabhudessai hit the ball for a hook shot which went over the deep fine leg boundary for a six. But it was given as a four by the umpires and was not challenged to crosscheck whether it was a six or a four. It can be seen that the ball completely crossed over the boundary line. Navjot Singh Sidhu Says Virat Kohli Was Wrongly Given Out During KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Explains His Statement Saying 'The Law Must Change For the Better' (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

Here is the more clearer and zoomed version of that six which was given four. https://t.co/iliURsHk7Q pic.twitter.com/rJXFcmO3fH— KohliXFire #SackFaf (@KohliXFire) April 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)