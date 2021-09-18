Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings face off each other in match 30 of the Indian Premier League as the two teams resume the UAE Leg of IPL 2021 following the initial postponement of the competition. The CSK vs MI, IPL 2021 clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 19, 2021 (Sunday). So ahead of the clash, we take a look at Dubai weather and how the pitch will behave during the game. IPL 2021: Sam Curran Joins CSK Squad But Likely To Miss Mumbai Indians Clash Alongside Faf du Plessis.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are two of the most successful teams in the history of the competition and will kick off the UE leg of IPL 2021 in Dubai. The earlier meeting between the two teams was a high-scoring affair with Rohit Sharma’s men coming out on top, chasing a mammoth target of 219 runs.

Dubai Weather

Dubai Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather in Dubai for the CSK vs MI clash in IPL 2021 is great for a day of cricket. The temperatures will be in the late 30 degrees Celsius and there is no chance of rain. The skies will be clear but dew could play a role in the latter part of the match.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International cricket stadium has traditionally favoured the batsmen and could behave in the same way for the CSK vs MI clash. Teams batting first have the better record in Dubai with 16 wins coming in 26 IPL games at the venue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2021 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).