Chennai Super Kings suffer huge blows ahead of the resumption of IPL 2021 in UAE as star players Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran are doubtful for the game against rivals Mumbai Indians in Dubai. The latest edition of the Indian Premier League was suspended midway after a number of positive COVID-19 cases across franchises but the cash-rich league is set to kick-off from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). IPL 2021: CSK Could Suffer From a Major Setback as Faf Du Plessis Picks up a Groin Injury.

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings are set to restart their IPL 2021 season against rich-rivals Mumbai Indians but are set to be without key starters as star opener Faf du Plessis and English all-rounder Sam Curran will be unavailable due to various reasons. Buy IPL 2021 Tickets: Here Is How You Can Purchase Tickets For UAE Leg of Indian Premier League.

There are doubts over the participation of English players in IPL 2021 after many pulled out but Sam Curran joined the CSK squad on Wednesday. However, the all-rounder is set to miss the clash against Mumbai Indians due to the quarantine norms as he will undergo a mandatory six-day isolation period after leaving the India-England Test series bubble.

Faf du Plessis is also a doubt for the first game of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 as the South African opener suffered a groin injury during the ongoing CPL 2021 tournament. The niggle saw ruled him out of St Lucia’s final fixtures in the competition including the final against St Kitts and Nevis, which they lost.

However, there is some bright spark for Chennai Super Kings as they will welcome their CPL contingent in Imran Tahir and Dwayne Bravo ahead of the IPL 2021 resumption and they will be available for selection and won’t undergo mandatory quarantine due to them traveling straight from the CPL bubble to the IPL bubble.

