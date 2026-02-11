Heavy fog blanketed large areas of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday (February 11) morning, prompting the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) to issue red and yellow alerts. The dense conditions, which lasted until 10:00 AM, significantly reduced road visibility and led to major travel delays, even as forecasters predicted a gradual increase in daytime temperatures reaching up to 30 degrees celsius.

The fog severely impacted morning traffic, particularly on the busy corridor between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Commuters reported that travel times doubled, with some drivers describing "zero visibility" during the early hours.

Fog Alert in UAE

In response, Abu Dhabi Police implemented emergency safety protocols, reducing speed limits to 80km/h on several major highways. To manage the risk, traffic authorities directed heavy trucks and buses to pull off the motorways at the Ghantoot border, allowing only passenger cars to proceed until conditions improved.

"It was completely dense; we could not see anything at all," Sushant Dalai, who commutes from Dubai to Abu Dhabi's industrial center, told The National. "It usually takes 55 minutes, but today it took more than two hours."

Abu Dhabi, Dubai Temperature Forecast

As the fog cleared by late morning, the NCM projected a warmer day across the country. Temperatures are expected to peak at 30°C in inland areas.

Abu Dhabi: Highs of 29°C, lows of 17°C.

Dubai: Highs of 28°C, lows of 18°C.

أقل درجة حرارة سجلت على الدولة صباح هذا اليوم 8.4 درجة مئوية في مزيرعة (منطقة الظفرة) الساعة 07:15 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات. The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 84.°C in Mezaira (Al Dhafra Region) at 07:15 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/9Zd8N771N7 — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) February 11, 2026

Humidity is expected to rise again overnight, with a high probability of mist or fog reforming over coastal regions and islands by early Thursday morning.

Atmospheric Conditions

The weather remains generally fair to partly cloudy. Light to moderate winds, shifting between Southeasterly and Northeasterly, are expected at speeds of 10–20km/h, occasionally gusting to 30km/h. Marine conditions are reported as "slight" in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, indicating calm waters for maritime activities.

Seasonal Fog in UAE

Dense fog is a common seasonal occurrence in the UAE during late winter, often caused by a sharp drop in surface temperatures combined with high humidity. This week's conditions follow a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday near Yas Island, which led experts to reiterate the importance of following electronic speed limit signs during low-visibility events.

While road travel was heavily impacted, operations at Abu Dhabi Airport remained largely stable, with flight schedules showing minimal disruption as of Wednesday morning.

