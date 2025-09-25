The mighty India national cricket team are gearing up to lock horns with the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the last Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage match. Ahead of the match, both sides have already decided their fate in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage. Team India have entered the Asia Cup 2025 final, while Sri Lanka having lost both the matches they played so far in this stage, are out of the competition. The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage match is scheduled to be played on Friday, September 26, starting at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). When is IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview.

After topping group A, India beat arch-rivals Pakistan and Bangladesh in their two matches. Against Pakistan, it was a six-wicket win, while against Bangladesh, India had a 41-run victory, ensuring their spot in the finale. Sri Lanka were also the toppers in the group stage, leading Group B. However, since then, things have been awful. Against them, Bangladesh won by four wickets and Pakistan won by five wickets.

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025, Dubai Weather

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage T20I is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 26, starting at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The weather in Dubai during the match time is expected to remain warm and humid. However, the good news is that, with no chances of rainfall visible in the forecast, we can expect the IND vs SL T20I to be uninterrupted by rain. The temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius, a bit lower than on other days. India Qualify For Asia Cup 2025 Final; Suryakumar Yadav and Co Become First Team to Enter Summit Clash Following 41-Run Victory Against Bangladesh in Super 4 Clash.

Dubai International Stadium Pitch Report

In the seven matches played in this venue during the Asia Cup 2025, five have been won by the chasing side. It is expected that during the IND vs SL T20I, the surface might remain beneficial for the chasers. Batting is expected to be easier during the powerplay and death overs, but scoring during the middle overs might be a struggle.

