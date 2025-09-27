Amid all the ongoing tensions after the horrific Pahalgam Terror Attack, there were doubts that the India vs Pakistan cricket matches wouldn't happen anytime soon. But now, here we are. The two neighbours, the two arch-rivals, the India national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team are locking horns three times in a span of two weeks. They met once in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14, then again on September 21 in the Super 4, and now again, it's another IND vs PAK T20I, this time with the highest of stakes, as it is the Asia Cup 2025 grand final. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final Preview: India Aims for Third Consecutive Win; Can Pakistan Pull Off an Upset?.

India have won both the IND vs PAK games in the ongoing tournament. In fact, the Men in Blue have an all-win run in the Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan, on the other hand, have also won all the matches, except for the two against India. The Green Shirts would surely be looking for some hot revenge for the past two defeats, while the Men in Blue will look to trample their arch-rivals and defend the title by winning the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final T20I.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final, Dubai Weather

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final T20I match is scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 28, starting at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The weather in Dubai during the match time is expected to remain warm and humid. However, the good news is that, with no chances of rainfall visible in the forecast, we can expect the IND vs PAK T20I final not to be halted by rain. The temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius, a bit lower than on other days. When is IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Pakistan Match Preview.

Dubai International Stadium Pitch Report

As the surface offers some swing with the new ball, pacers might get help in the initial overs. However, if the batters manage to stay on the crease for long, big scores will come easily. In the middle overs at the Dubai International Stadium, breakthroughs mainly appear only if both pacers and spinners have the correct line and length. Bowlers of both sides need to keep that in mind during the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final.

