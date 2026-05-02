1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The Indian Premier League’s most storied rivalry resumes tonight as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. Scheduled for 2 May, CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico carries significant weight for both franchises. While the 'Yellow Army' seeks to move its position in the top half of the table, a struggling Mumbai side faces a near-must-win scenario to keep their playoff hopes alive. You can find Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here.

CSK vs MI Match Schedule and Venue Details

The match is scheduled for a prime-time start, with the flip of the coin occurring 30 minutes before the first ball.

Fixture: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Date: Saturday, 2 May 2026

Time: 19:30 IST (Toss at 19:00 IST)

Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium CSK vs MI Live Streaming in India

For the 2026 season, the digital rights for the IPL are held by the JioStar network. Consequently, the match will be streamed exclusively via the JioHotstar app and website.

Digital Access: Viewers can watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app available on Android, iOS, and various Smart TV platforms (including Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV).

Language Options: The stream features commentary in over 12 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

Free Viewing Options: While the free-to-play model that existed in previous years has shifted, many Indian telecom providers like Jio, Airtel, and Vi offer specific prepaid and postpaid recharge plans that bundle a JioHotstar subscription. MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav Share Historic Frame Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico (Watch Video). CSK vs MI Television Telecast in India: Star Sports

Fans who prefer traditional television viewing can catch the action on the Star Sports Network, which serves as the official broadcaster for the linear TV market in India.

Primary Channels: Star Sports 1 (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, and their respective HD counterparts.

Regional Coverage: Dedicated regional feeds are available on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Ultra-HD Experience: For the first time, select DTH providers like Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV are offering the match on the Star Sports 4K channel for a premium viewing experience.Chennai Weather and Rain Forecast for CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico.

Match Preview

Chennai Super Kings enter the fixture with renewed confidence, having recovered from a shaky start to the season. Currently sixth in the standings with six points from eight matches, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men have found success in three of their last five outings. Their recent dominance over Mumbai is a key talking point; CSK have won five of the last six meetings between the two sides, including a crushing 103-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium just nine days ago.

In contrast, Mumbai Indians are navigating a turbulent campaign under Hardik Pandya. With only four points from eight matches and four losses in their last five games, the five-time champions are in a precarious position. The absence of Rohit Sharma due to injury has further complicated their top-order stability, placing immense pressure on the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma to deliver in the hostile environment of Chepauk.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).