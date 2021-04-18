After a stunning win against KL Rahul's Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings is all set to lock horns against the Rajasthan Royals. Team RR alsco walks into the game with a superb win against Delhi Capitals. So both teams have so far had a similar fate in IPL 2021 so far. They have won and lost a game each. The match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In this article, we shall bring to you the weather and the pitch report of Mumbai for April 19, 2021. CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 12.

So the match is an evening game at 7.30 pm. The weather will mostly be clear in Mumbai and the average temperatures are set to be around 30-29 degrees Celcius. The weather will be constant for the three hours of the match and the temperatures will read 29 degrees Celcius. Almost towards the fag end of the game, the temperature will go down by a degree or so. The dew point will be at 25 degrees Celcius.

Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Weather report for CSK vs RR (Photo Credits: Accuweather)

Pitch Report:

Dew is said to affect the pitch to an extent as always so toss will be crucial. Wankhede Stadium is known for its hefty scores on board and is labelled as the batting paradise. The deck support pacers instead of spinners, so things are expected to remain the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2021 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).