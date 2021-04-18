Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will aim to continue their winning run as they take on each other in match 12 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 19). Both teams are coming off a victory, and it would be interesting to see how this fixture unfolds. While the Men in Yellow comprehensively thrashed Punjab Kings by six wickets in their last outing, Sanju Samson’s RR defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets in a thriller. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for CSK vs RR clash. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

With Ben Stokes ruled out of the tournament and Jofra Archer still recovering, Rajasthan have to make most of the restricted resources. David Miller and Chris Morris shone in RR’s recent win over Delhi, and the expectations will again be high from the duo. At the same time, skipper Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler will also back themselves to cause an impact.

On the other hand, it was Deepak Chahar’s sensational opening spell that took CSK to an emphatic win over KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings. However, the likes of Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja are yet to make an impact with the ball. As far as Chennai’s batting is concerned, Dwayne Bravo is slated to come at number nine, which exhibits depth in their line-up. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy side.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Jos Buttler (CSK) and Sanju Samson (DC) must be your keepers.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Suresh Raina (CSK), David Miller (RR) and Riyan Parag (RR) must be the batsmen.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Moeen Ali (CSK) and Chris Morris (RR) must be your all-rounders.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jaydev Unadkat (RR), Chetan Sakariya (RR) and Deepak Chahar (CSK) must be your bowlers.

Moeen Ali (CSK) should be the captain of your fantasy team while Moeen Ali (CSK) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

